Lt. Gov. speaks to Kosciusko civic clubs

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke to a joint meeting of the Kosciusko Rotary Club and Lions Club Monday afternoon.

The meeting was held at Jason’s Southern Table on the square downtown.

Expanding broadband service, teacher and state worker pay raises, and the American Rescue Bill were all topics covered during Hosemann’s speech.

He also spoke about the MS Supreme Court’s ruling on medical marijuana and the referendum process.

While he is in Kosciusko, Hosemann has plans to me to meet with elected officials and businesses in the area.