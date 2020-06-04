LTC Facilities with active Covid outbreaks made public

The Mississippi Department of Health has released the names of Long Term Care Facilities with active Covid outbreaks.

The list was announced late Wednesday night following a court ruling and recommendation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

The list will be updated daily on the MSDH website. See link for complete list- https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/8659.pdf

The following centers are listed in our region.

Attala County

Attala County Nursing Center (15 Employees, 45 Residents, 6 Deaths)

Mississippi State Veterans Home Koscuisko (34 Employees , 45 Residents, 9 Deaths)

Leake

Trend Health and Rehab of Carthage Leake Nursing Home (4 employees, 1 Resident, 1 Death)

Neshoba

Choctaw Resential Center (30 employees 66 Residents, 20 Deaths)

Neshoba County Nursing Home (1 Employee, 1 Resident, 1 Death)

Hilltop Manor Health and Rehabilitation (0 Employees, 1 Resident, 0 Deaths)