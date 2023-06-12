Lucky player wins a Million-Dollar Jackpot at Bok Homa Casino

SANDERSVILLE, MS – Buying Boardwalk or Park Place just got a lot easier for one Pine Belt man.

Lawrence E. of Hattiesburg hit a huge $1,538,886 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money slot machine at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, June 7.

In addition to exciting slots, players at Bok Homa Casino can also enjoy a variety of table games and bet on their favorite teams at The Sportsbook.

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.