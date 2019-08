At 12:00 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 12 west at the Martin Luther King intersection. The caller said they did have injuries.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to fin both west bond lanes blocked.

One person was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries in not known.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.