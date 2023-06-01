Madison Officer Killed, Brandon Officer Wounded in Standoff

A Madison police officer was killed this morning and a Brandon officer suffered “significant injuries” during a standoff with a man who had held a woman hostage in a Brandon neighborhood. The Brandon officer was shot first after a domestic dispute escalated into the hostage situation. He’s now listed in stable condition. The woman was eventually rescued. Madison Officer Randy Tyler was shot more than three hours later as police attempted to enter the residence. Tyler was a member of the Madison Special Response Team which was assisting Brandon in the standoff. He also served as Field Training Coordinator for Madison PD. Prior to joining the department in Madison, Tyler had retired as police chief in Ridgeland. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The suspect in the hostage-taking/standoff was killed. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.