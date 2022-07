Tuesday, July 12, 2022

9:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were all dispatched to HWY 35 South in the Williamsville area when they received reports of an accident that occurred there. It was reported that a delivery truck and at least one other vehicle collided. Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

2:16 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver speeding on HWY 12 near the city limits.