Make-A-Wish Reveal Party

Thursday evening at Costa Mexican Restaurant, Make-A-Wish Mississippi revealed the wish of Mackenzie Mosley, an upcoming third grader at Kosciusko Middle Elementary. Mackenzie will go to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta with her family. While in Atlanta she will also go to the Zoo and Children’s Museum. With the help of Boswell Media’s Cruisin for a Wish campaign, Make-A-Mississippi is able to grant wishes to critically ill children. Look for the Cruisin for a Wish Vehicle this October so you can be a part of making a child’s wish come true.