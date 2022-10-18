Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

CARLOS B BALLEZA, 44, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

MICHAEL L BANKS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0, $0.

GEORGE EVANS, 51, of Sallis, Use of Profane, Indecent, or Harassing Language on Telephone or Electronic Communication, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

KEWANCE A FAIR, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $5,000, $921.25.

PERCY K FLETCHER, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Failure to Give Signal, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 33, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $1,000.

CHARLES M HAYES, 36, of Forest, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $218.

KATELYN D JOHNSON, 37, of Lena, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Switched Tag, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $0.

MARKEITH D JONES, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Seatbelt Violation, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

TYLER LATHEM, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SHAVONDA R LEE, 38, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 4, LCSO. Bond $0 X 4.