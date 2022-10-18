HomeAttalaMalicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

CARLOS B BALLEZA, 44, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

 

MICHAEL L BANKS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

 

MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

GEORGE EVANS, 51, of Sallis, Use of Profane, Indecent, or Harassing Language on Telephone or Electronic Communication, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KEWANCE A FAIR, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $921.25.

 

PERCY K FLETCHER, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Failure to Give Signal, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 33, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHARLES M HAYES, 36, of Forest, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $218.

 

KATELYN D JOHNSON, 37, of Lena, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Switched Tag, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $0.

 

MARKEITH D JONES, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Seatbelt Violation, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

TYLER LATHEM, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SHAVONDA R LEE, 38, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 4, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 4.

