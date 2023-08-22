HomeAttalaMalicious Trespassing, Fleeing or Eluding, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

Malicious Trespassing, Fleeing or Eluding, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

NICKLOS D DAVIS, 30, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Theft / Destruction of Public Utilities / Equipment, WGPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

 

JON T DEVERS, 33, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

CHRISTIAN R FLOWERS, 39, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

WHITNEY GRIFFIN, 33, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MARTEZ D HARRIS, 38, of Camden, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, CPD.  Bond $100,000.

 

BROOKLYN HEATH, 29, of Maben, Trespassing – Going Upon Enclosed Land of Another, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 29, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Place of Business Upon Request, WGPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

SHON D HOWELL, 42, of Lena, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Passing, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Motorcycle Operator’s License Violation, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

