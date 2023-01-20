Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene.

One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a victim with more critical injuries was flown there.

Further investigation uncovered that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that happened earlier in the day.

Trish Malone was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Malone is currently being held in Leake County Correctional Facility with a $300,000 bond.