Man Charged in Friday Stabbing in Kosciusko

Christopher Moore has been charged with aggravated domestic violence after stabbing a woman.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Hillview Drive for a possible stabbing just after 2:30 pm on Friday, May 26, 2023. When officers arrived, they found a female victim with stab wounds on the left side of her body.

The victim was transported by ambulance and later airlifted to a Jackson hospital for her injuries.

Kosciusko Police Department Investigator, Greg Collins says officers on scene were advised that a man named Christopher Moore was the assailant. As officers were out searching for Moore, they were notified that he was at the police station to turn himself in for the stabbing incident.

Moore was charged and taken to Leake County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $200,000.00.