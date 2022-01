At approximately 12:11 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the Valero gas station on Highway 12 when an employee there called about an individual causing a disturbance. It was reported that a man was harassing customers and then pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. Officers responded quickly and took the person into custody.

1:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at Glendale Apartments on F Street/James H Meredith Street.