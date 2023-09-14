Man Sentenced for Selling Meth on Choctaw Reservation

FROM THE U-S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IN JACKSON:

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, Terll Shell 42, of Philadelphia, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April of 2020.

A federal grand jury indicted Shell in August 2020. On December 11, 2020, Shell entered a plea of guilty to count one of the indictment charging conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian Burns.