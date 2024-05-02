Man sentenced to two years in prison for assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

Jackson, Miss. – A Jones County man was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for assault with intent to commit a kidnapping on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Tyreese Khalia Kejuan Smith, 23, assaulted an adult tribal female in the Bogue Homa Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023 and pled guilty to the assault on January 30, 2024.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Robert Eikhoff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Trails Task Force which is comprised of officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and various state and local law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.