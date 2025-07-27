Man Wanted From Louisville in Federal Drug Bust Captured in Arizona

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–One of several people wanted on federal drug charges in a bust that happened this week in Louisville, was captured in Phoenix, Arizona.

The arrest of Quinton McWilliams, 41, was announced Friday by U.S. Marshals.

He was pulled over in Phoenix.

The FBI and the Winston County Sheriff’s Dept., announced the arrests of Terrance Rush, Gary Wraggs, Tilnorris Macon, Tonnee Holmes, Tyler Tanksley, Darnell Stone, Harvey Savior, Marcus Metts and Austin Snow, Thursday.

They are charged with possession and distribution of meth and fentanyl.

One of the men was arrested in Minnesota, the rest in Winston County.