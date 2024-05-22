Mandy Hudgins Promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko

Mandy Hudgins was recently promoted to the position of an Assistant Bank Manager at Citizens National Bank’s Kosciusko Main Office on the Square. Mandy originally joined the Bank in August 2020 as a Personal Banker at the Highway 12 Branch and continued to serve in that position until she was promoted in April of this year.

She is the proud mom of one daughter, Alex Swilley, who graduated a year early from Kosciusko High School, attended Holmes Community College on a performance scholarship, and who will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall as a junior majoring in Agriculture Education.

Mandy is a very talented singer and enjoys singing at many churches throughout the area. Congratulations, Mandy, on this well-deserved promotion.