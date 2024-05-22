Big Deals!
HomeAttalaMandy Hudgins Promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko

Mandy Hudgins Promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at Citizens National Bank in Kosciusko

by
SHARE NOW

Mandy Hudgins was recently promoted to the position of an Assistant Bank Manager at Citizens National Bank’s Kosciusko Main Office on the Square. Mandy originally joined the Bank in August 2020 as a Personal Banker at the Highway 12 Branch and continued to serve in that position until she was promoted in April of this year.

She is the proud mom of one daughter, Alex Swilley, who graduated a year early from Kosciusko High School, attended Holmes Community College on a performance scholarship, and who will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall as a junior majoring in Agriculture Education.

Mandy is a very talented singer and enjoys singing at many churches throughout the area. Congratulations, Mandy, on this well-deserved promotion.

5 comments
  1. Kaki Steed
    Kaki Steed
    May 22, 2024 at 8:33 AM

    Congratulations!!

    Reply
  2. Brenda Rhodes
    Brenda Rhodes
    May 22, 2024 at 8:56 AM

    Congratulations!🎈

    Reply
  3. Susanne
    Susanne
    May 22, 2024 at 9:10 AM

    Congratulations Mandy, This is a well deserved promotion. Thank you for all you do for your customers.

    Reply
  4. Beverley Ray
    Beverley Ray
    May 22, 2024 at 9:24 AM

    Congratulations Mandy We love you !!!

    Reply
  5. Pamelia Lamkin
    Pamelia Lamkin
    May 22, 2024 at 9:28 AM

    Congratulations, Mandy! I am so proud for you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Video: Kosciusko High School 2024 Graduation ceremony

Kosciusko Lil Whippets Football Registration

Stolen Corvette Recovered in Kosciusko

Paving Contractor Hangs Around to Do More Kosciusko Work

Wanted Man Caught With Drugs in Kosciusko

UPDATE: Missing Kosciusko Teen Found Safe