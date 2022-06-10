HomeLocalIn Custody– Suspect In Meridian Police Shooting

In Custody– Suspect In Meridian Police Shooting

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom

 

The man suspected of killing a police officer and a woman in Meridian is in custody.   Kennis Croom died yesterday while answering a domestic violence call.  He was the nephew of former Mississippi State football coach Sylvester Croom.  The woman was the suspect’s fiance, Brittany Jones.  The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert in an effort to find  Dante Bender, 31,  who was taken into custody at an undisclosed location.   Croom had been with the Meridian police department only since October but had previous law enforcement experience in Jackson and Brookhaven.

 

Dante Bender

