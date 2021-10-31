Many Arrests Made in Kosciusko Friday Afternoon, All Bonded Out (Mugshots)

Paul Ferguson, Attala Steel

Robert Hawkins, Walmart

Sam Bell, Attala County Coroner

Randy Fuller, Milcreek School

Bradley Tyler, Renasant Insurance

Chief Duane Burdine, Kosciusko Fire Dept.

Logan Cheek, Kosciusko School District

Mayor Tim Kyle, City of Kosciusko

Sheriff Tim Nail, Attala County Sheriff’s Dept.

NOT PICTURED

Stephen Franks, Franks Chevrolet

Wes Carter, Premier Medical Group

bi

Jay Price, Kosciusko Auto Parts

Many arrests were made by The Attala County Sheriff’s Dept. and The Kosciusko Police Dept. Friday afternoon. Each arrestee was taken to the Old Attala County Jail where they had to raise at least $200 in bail money to be released. All the bail money went to Make-A-Wish Mississippi to close out Boswell Media’s Cruisin’ for a Wish Campaign. The 3rd Annual Doyle Goss Jail-n-Bail raised over $4,600 in two hours. Cruisin’ for a Wish raised over $22,000 for critically ill children in Central Mississippi. Boswell Media thanks all of Central Mississippi for helping make these wishes come true.