Many Arrests Made in Kosciusko Friday Afternoon, All Bonded Out (Mugshots)

Paul Ferguson, Attala Steel
Robert Hawkins, Walmart
Sam Bell, Attala County Coroner
Randy Fuller, Milcreek School
Bradley Tyler, Renasant Insurance
Chief Duane Burdine, Kosciusko Fire Dept.
Logan Cheek, Kosciusko School District
Mayor Tim Kyle, City of Kosciusko
Sheriff Tim Nail, Attala County Sheriff’s Dept.
NOT PICTURED
Stephen Franks, Franks Chevrolet
Wes Carter, Premier Medical Group
Jay Price, Kosciusko Auto Parts
Many arrests were made by The Attala County Sheriff’s Dept. and The Kosciusko Police Dept. Friday afternoon. Each arrestee was taken to the Old Attala County Jail where they had to raise at least $200 in bail money to be released. All the bail money went to Make-A-Wish Mississippi to close out Boswell Media’s Cruisin’ for a Wish Campaign. The 3rd Annual Doyle Goss Jail-n-Bail raised over $4,600 in two hours. Cruisin’ for a Wish raised over $22,000 for critically ill children in Central Mississippi. Boswell Media thanks all of Central Mississippi for helping make these wishes come true.