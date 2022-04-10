HomeAttalaMany Disorderly and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Many Disorderly and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

AUTUMN L BREAUX, 23, of Weir, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ANTHONY P CHAPMAN, 51, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

PRESTON K DEAN, 22, Water Valley, Warrant, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

TYLER L DODD, 23, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

BARRY K EDWARDS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $500, $1,000, N/A.

 

JAMES E HENRY, 35, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $339.25.

 

JENNIFER R HYNES, 45, of Union, Felony Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DONALD D JACKSON, 39, of McCool, Possession of  Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Revoked of Suspended Driver’s License, Switched Tag, KPD.  Bond $25,000, $20,000, $500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

CURTIS W LUCAS, 37, of Maben, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

DAQUAN A MEADURS, 25, of Weir, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

AZANDE L MILLER, 19, of Vicksburg, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $424.25, $674.25, N/A.

 

JAMES B MOBBS, 24, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CHARLES M MOONEY, 45, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct on Passenger Bus, LCSO.  Bond $500.

