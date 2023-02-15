Many Disorderly Arrests in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaMany Disorderly Arrests in Leake and Attala

LETHONIA D RICHARDSON, 41, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICKELLA S ROBY, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

ALICIA D RODRIQUEZ-JOACHIN, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

WILLIS D SMITH, 42, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JIMMY C VARELA, 30, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

BANIYA K WALKER, 34, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,674.25.

 

KAMIYA A WALKER, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $674.25, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 34, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 2, LCSO.  Bond N/A X 2.

 

BRYAN K WILDER, 30, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

GILBERT J WILLIAMS, 27, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LEO WINTERS, 29, of Tchula, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

