Home » Attala » Many DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Many DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Posted on

DACIA L ALFRED, 44, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

 

JAMES W BOND, 60, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

DONALD R CHENNAULT, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, False ID, Improper Turn, Improper Equipment, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $400, $1,300, $400, $400.

 

CLYDE R CHESSER, 64, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, KPD.  Bond $2,000.

 

BILLY J CLEMONS, 55, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JONATHON L FORD, 48, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DAVID A HENRY, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, N/A.

 

NICOLE R JACKSON, 38, of Davenport, IA, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Open Container, No Vehicle Insurance, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, $389.25, $418.

 

TERRY J JOHNSON, 40, of Forest, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

RONDEY Q LEFLORE, 46, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $4,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER C MACK, 36, of Pearl, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RICO F MCBETH, 43, of Lena, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment