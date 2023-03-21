Many DUI and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

BRUCE L BOBBITT, 21, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

LEONARD J BURNS, 39, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Dim Headlights, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $0, $1,000, N/A.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

DYNASSIUS J CLAYTON, 26, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

SAM CRAWFORD, 39, False ID, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

WYATT S DIAS, 23, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Speeding, KPD. Bond $1,800, $500.

RAPHEAL A DOUTHARD, 41, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $2,300, $2,300.

RHONDA C FICKLIN, 39, of Lena, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.