Many Felony Dope Charges, DUIs, and Identity Theft in Attala and Leake

ROBERT M BECKHAM, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Justice Court, Identity Theft – Obtaining Personal Identity Information, LCSO. Bond N/A, $5,000.

SAMUEL BROOKS, 67, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

SAMANTHA A FONDREN, 37, of West, DUI – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

BILLY HART, 35, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $700.

EDWIN D HIGHTOWER, 37, of Durant, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, KPD. Bond $25,000, $25,000.

KRISTI L KELLEY-HALDERMAN, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,400, $0.

QURAN J MATTISON, 25, of Carthage, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $10,000, N/A, $0.

AMERIA C RILEY, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $674.25.

LORENZO D SHOEMAKE, 23, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 57, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $2,300, $1,000.

RODRIQUEZ C THURMAN, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $10,000.

KHAMAR O TRIPLETT, 27, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $20,000, N/A, $500,