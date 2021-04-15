Home » Attala » Many Felony Possession and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Many Felony Possession and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Posted on

JERRY MCCURDY, 49, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

KEVIN W MCMILLAN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ALEX G MCMULLIN, 20, of Ridgeland, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $15,748.86, $2,000.

 

DEANTRA NANCES, 21, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,100.

 

JAMES E NORRIS, 38, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

SKYLAR O’KELLY, 28, of Madison, MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRIAN C PETERS, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168.

 

ROBERT E PRIMER, 65, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Resisting Arrest, No License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $10,000, $500, $500, $1,500, $250, $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

GLENN E ROSE, 39, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KENNETH L SHARKEY, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell with 1,500 Feet of School, Church, Park, Youth Gym, or Movie Theater, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

MICHAEL L SHAW, 48, of Lena, Sentenced, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ELIJAH E SMITH, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Warrant X 5, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, N/A X 5.

 

DANIEL F TANNER, 38, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JONTAI THOMPSON, 33, of Camden, Felony DUI, No License, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, CPD.  Bond N/A, $478, $389.25.

 

PERRY L TRIPLETT, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $478, N/A.

 

BRITTANY N TRUELOVE, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JOSEPH L WINDOM, 69, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, LCSO.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $389.25.

 

ROBERT WINTERS, 61, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

