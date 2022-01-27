Many Felony Possession and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

ALEXIS E HUTCHINS, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $399.25, $649.25, $639.25.

PALMER L JOHNSON, 51, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond $0 X 2.

TAMESHIA S JONES, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 3, CPD. Bond $0 X 3.

CHANDLER D KENNEDY, 46, of Pearl, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

DEMETRIS O LANDINGHAM, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, KPD. Bond $2,900.

JOEY LINDSEY, 51, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $674.25, $0, $418.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Bench Warrant X 4, CPD. Bond N/A, $218, $0, $143, N/A X 4.

SAM A MCDANIEL, 70, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,700, $800.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 50, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Indecent Exposure, KPD. Bond $500, $1,300.

JOSEPH PREWITT, 48, of Weir, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES K SELF, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,300.

WILLIAM THORNTON, 49, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.