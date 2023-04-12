Many Felony Possessions and DUIs, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse Charges in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaMany Felony Possessions and DUIs, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse Charges in Leake and Attala

RONDEY Q LEFORE, 47, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

SCOTTIE R LEWIS, 27, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JOHNNY L MORGAN, 25, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

MARQUISE MORGAN, 25, of Carthage, Felony Child Abuse, CPD.  Bond $15,000.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, $674.25, $0.

 

HECTOR TELLO, 33, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 36, of Canton, Malicious Mischief, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Serving Days, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, MDOC.  Bond $649.25, $389.25, $0, $500.

 

DANNY R WILLIS, 34, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $239.25, $639.25.

 

EARL B WINTERS, 50, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

LEROY D WOODARD, 39, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $30,000, $30,000, $674.25, $389.25.

 

MICHEAL-TODD A ZAMUDIO, 55, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

