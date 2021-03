Many New Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

SEDERIOUS M PATRICK, 20, of Forest, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, Littering.

AMY J PERRY, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $228.

MADISON PUGH, 27, of Seminary, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

RICHARD J RULE, 26, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Speeding, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $15,000, $1,000.

AMANDA SANDERS, 32, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Illegal Possession of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

JOEY R SIMMONS, 40, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

CHARLES E SPIVEY, 69, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANTHONY E STEWART, 50, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $75,000, $75,000, $500, $1,000.

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 38, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

ANDREA L TUCKER, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

DANIEL W WILCHER, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

JALEN D WILDER, 20, of Carthage, Sentenced, ACSO. Bond N/A.

SHAFFER D WILDER, 38, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond N/A, $418.

ISIS N WILLIAMS, 27, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $20,000, $424.25, $674.25, $0.

ROBERT WINTERS, 61, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

RANDALE YORK, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, Improper Equipment, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $0.