Many Possession Arrests in Attala & Leake

LUCIUS V BALL, 31, of Lena, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons or Property, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

COURTNEY L BARNES, 26, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $3,000.

 

LAUREN A BEEMON, 23, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTONIA B BUSH, 32, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Profanity in Public Place, Open Container, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JESSICA COLE, 28, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MARION T FITTS, 49, of Kosciusko, Trespass, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

JIMMY L GILBERT, 65, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 26, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

SAMMIE H GROVES, 50, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

CADY E HOLLAND, 29, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

MARCIL JEFFERSON, 22, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, CPD.  Bond N/A, $424.25, $389.25.

 

JASON W JOHNSON, 44, of Carthage, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, No Vehicle Tag, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $500.

 

ANDREW W MCBRIDE, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Indictment, MHP.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

JOHN L PARTEE, 26, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD.  Bond N/A.

