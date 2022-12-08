Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event this Saturday

Mapalo Rescue, an animal rescue in Attala County, will host a Christmas benefit event at MSFit Gym in Kosciusko this Saturday, December 10th from 1 pm – 3 pm.
All proceeds will go towards tending to the animals that are currently in Mapalo Rescue’s care.
There will be lots of fun things happening at the event such as:
- Meet Gus, a sweet rescue dog
- 5 minute HIIT workout for $5
- Baked goods for donations
- Pictures with the Grinch for children or animals
- Raffles
- Limited Edition Mapalo Rescue tshirts for sale
Mapaolo Rescue will also be accepting donated items and monetary donations. Some of the most helpful items to donate are: blankets, towels, dog food, dog houses, and animal crates.