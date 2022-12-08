Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event this Saturday

Mapalo Rescue, an animal rescue in Attala County, will host a Christmas benefit event at MSFit Gym in Kosciusko this Saturday, December 10th from 1 pm – 3 pm.

All proceeds will go towards tending to the animals that are currently in Mapalo Rescue’s care.

There will be lots of fun things happening at the event such as:

Meet Gus, a sweet rescue dog

5 minute HIIT workout for $5

Baked goods for donations

Pictures with the Grinch for children or animals

Raffles

Limited Edition Mapalo Rescue tshirts for sale

Mapaolo Rescue will also be accepting donated items and monetary donations. Some of the most helpful items to donate are: blankets, towels, dog food, dog houses, and animal crates.