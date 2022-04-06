Marginal Risk For Severe Storms Today

HomeLocalMarginal Risk For Severe Storms Today

It’s the weather system that just keeps on giving.  The eastern half of Mississippi could see more severe storms today as a cold front approaches the state.  There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for severe weather in this part of central Mississippi with a Level-2 “slight” risk along the state’s eastern edge.   Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.  At least six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Tuesday including an EF-2 storm which tracked across parts of Jefferson Davis and Covington counties, on the ground for almost 14 miles.  The National Weather Service has confirmed a separate tornado in Jeff Davis, another in Newton County and three in Scott County.  All were rated EF-1.  A few of the trees that were blown down fell on homes and some roofs and outbuildings were damaged.  No injuries have been reported.

