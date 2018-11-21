Marijuana Recovered from Accident Scene

At 7:43 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said there was a car in a ditch on Youth Center Road with its blinker on. While en-route First Responders notified that the accident scene was near Boogy Down Hill.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle having rolled and resting on its top. The surrounding area was searched but no one was found around the vehicle.

After searching the auto, Deputies recovered approximately 5 grams of marijuana that was left at the scene. The registration was run to find out the owner of the vehicle.