Masks required in all Mississippi courtrooms

After an order from the Mississippi Supreme Court, masks are now required for all courtrooms in Mississippi.

The order was issued Thursday and requires masks/face coverings to worn inside a court room at all times. Courts included in the order are municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit and appellate.

The requirement is only for courtrooms and not offices, however, it’s still recommended to wear a mask when going inside any office.

Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher said anyone visiting her office is asked and encouraged to wear a mask.

The order also sets guidelines for who can attend court sessions and allows judges to extend juror exceptions to anyone over 60.

The complete order can be read here.