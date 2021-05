Massive Series of Felony Conspiracy Arrests in Neshoba County

MICHAEL LEE BRYANT, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 6, Hold for Investigations, PPD. Bond $15,000 X 6, $0.

DUSTY CAIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $0.

DONAMECHIA DAN CARTER, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Investigations. Bond $15,000, $0.

BRANDON ANDREW CLARK, 30, of Union, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 8, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 8, $0.

PARRISH CLARK, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $0.

MAHOGANY CLEMONS, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, MBN. Bond $15,000.

CHAD CUMBERLAND, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations. Bond $15,000 X 2, $0.

CHRISTOPHER LEE DONALD, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 4, MBN. Bond $15,000 X 4.

ROBERT MARTIN DONALD, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 9, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 9, $600.

MARQUAIL DE’ONTA FINLEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 10, Hold for Investigations, PPD. Bond $15,000 X 10, $0.

JAMES GERMANY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 6, Indictment X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 6, $0 X 2, $0.

ROBERT GERMANY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 10, Trespassing. Bond $15,000 X 10, $500.

JOHN HARVEY, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 6, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 6, $0.

JASON ERIC HATTEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

JESSICA K JONES, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

MICHAEL LEE, 27, of Conehatta, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 7, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 7, $50,000, $0.

JACOBY LEWIS, 26, of Noxapater, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2.

DEXTER MAGEE, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $0.

EDWIN CHRIS MALONE, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3, $0.

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 3. Bond $0 X 3.

APRIL SHANNON, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Investigations, PPD. Bond $15,000, $0.

JASON RAY TUCKER, 47, of Union, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 5, Hold for Investigations. Bond $15,000 X 5, $0.

MICKEY WARREN, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 7, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 7, $0.

THOMAS JAMES WILKERSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 7, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 7.

MALISSA L WILLIAMSON, 52, of Union, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.