Mayor Jimmy Cockroft asks resident to limit visit to City of Kosciusko offices

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft is asking local residents to limit their visits to all city of Kosicusko offices.

The announcement was made on the city’s Facebook page.

This is a way to implement the social distancing recommendation to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

The post also mentioned that activities in city park will remain the same, as long there are no gatherings of over 50 people.

Additionally, court hearings are still going on as scheduled.

For more information on city offices and/or closings, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.