Mayor Kyle Grateful KPD Officers are Recovering from Traffic Accidents

Mayor Tim Kyle has released the following statement regarding two officer involved traffic accidents that occurred Friday, March 3, 2023.  We will update with more information about these incidents as it is made available.

“We are thankful that these two officers, Jarvis Latiker and Matt Ward are recovering from injuries in two separate traffic accidents last night.  Captain Ward is in the hospital and Officer Latiker was released this morning and is recovering at home.  I’m thankful for the men and women that serve to protect our community.  I would also like to thank all the first responders and especially the help from the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.  Please continue to pray for these officers and their families.”

