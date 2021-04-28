MBI Issues Silver Alert In Case of Young Missing Man from Leake County

A statewide silver alert has been issued in the case of a missing Leake County man. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn of Walnut Grove. He is described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Friday, April 23, at 10pm in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County walking in an unknown direction. He has a tattoo of heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm.

****Family members say Glenn suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has any information at all please contact the Leake County Sheriff Dept. at 601-267-7361.