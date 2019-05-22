McAdams and Long Creek celebrate National School Library Month

In observance of School Library Month in April and National Library Week, both McAdams and Long Creek Libraries participated in a “Pages and More” celebration with the presentation of various recognition gifts and gift certificates to honored library patrons and supporters.

The national theme of School Library Month was “Everyone Belongs at Your School Library.” McAdams students, grades 7 through 12 received popular teen magazines, Choices , along with library patron participation in various Library themed activities.

Teen Read! Advocate 2018-2019 was Demeria Moore, McAdams School Library patron.

Demeria is dedicated to reading and supports both our school and community libraries.

National Library Week 2019 marked the 61st Anniversary of the first event in 1958.

In recognition of April’s National Library Week, McAdams High School and Long Creek Elementary celebrated with the national theme, “Mississippi Libraries = Strong Communities.” Libraries are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools, and campuses. The McAdams Library award recipients were Dakeidra Wilkins, “Teen Read! Graduate” and Makayla Riley, “Elect to Read” Junior High. McAdams recipients of “Libraries Lead!” Appreciation Awards were Jacqueline Sandifer, Carl Hathorn, Michael Huffman, and Sasha Malone. The “Making Connections!”

Library Service Awards were presented to Dale Mayo and Darlisa Estes, Long Creek and Jeanetta Riley, McAdams.

Recipients of “School and Community Volunteer Service” awards were Lily Apiyo, McAdams High and Monica Harmon, Long Creek Elementary.

McAdams and Long Creek would like to thank Patterson Jewelers, Sullivans Gifts, Pickles Pharmacy and Gifts, Carmack Fish House, Outfielders Grill, Attala Co-Op, and Central Office Supply as community businesses dedicated to the success of National Library Week in Attala County.