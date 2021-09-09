McAdams and Long Creek going virtual for 2 weeks

Attala County School District announced today, that it will begin virtual classes beginning Friday September 10th. In-Person classes will resume 2 weeks from Friday on the 24th.

The following message was released Thursday afternoon:

“Due to the rising cases of Covid-19, McAdams and Long Creek Schools will be virtual only beginning Fri. Sept. 10.

In-person classes will resume Fri., Sept. 24.

All extracurricular activities and practices are cancelled during this time

All other schools will continue as normal.”‘