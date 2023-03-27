McAdams Announces 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

McAdams High School has announced its honor roll students for the third nine weeks of the school year.

Superintendent’s List

Brooklyn Fleming, Jamirakle Nash, Jailynn Riley, Makayla Riley, Kielan Sanders, Dannie Whitt, Jr., Edward Williams,

Principal’s List

Marcus Ball, Kenady Cross, Cameren Fleming, Ameri Gadson, Jamya Gibson, Ja’Niah Greer, Rakesha Greer, David Harmon, Trinity Harris, Rashayla Hood, Lynia Jenkins, Jayden, King, Kimaria Lewis, Chrishanna Roundtree, Caden Smith, Alonzo Teague, Jamar Teague, Kaloni Thurmond, Aniya Unger, Roshune Webb, Kristal Wilson, Cyasia Woodard, Braxton Zollicoffer, Tanaisha Moore, Danaya Griffin, Jasmine Granderson, Ed Stewart, Jr., Jatarrius Roundtree, Jacquese Greer