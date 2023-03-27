HomeAttalaMcAdams Announces 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

McAdams Announces 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

by

McAdams High School has announced its honor roll students for the third nine weeks of the school year.

Superintendent’s List

Brooklyn Fleming, Jamirakle Nash, Jailynn Riley, Makayla Riley, Kielan Sanders, Dannie Whitt, Jr., Edward Williams,

Principal’s List

Marcus Ball, Kenady Cross, Cameren Fleming, Ameri Gadson, Jamya Gibson, Ja’Niah Greer, Rakesha Greer, David Harmon, Trinity Harris, Rashayla Hood, Lynia Jenkins, Jayden, King, Kimaria Lewis, Chrishanna Roundtree, Caden Smith, Alonzo Teague, Jamar Teague, Kaloni Thurmond, Aniya Unger, Roshune Webb, Kristal Wilson, Cyasia Woodard, Braxton Zollicoffer, Tanaisha Moore, Danaya Griffin, Jasmine Granderson, Ed Stewart, Jr., Jatarrius Roundtree, Jacquese Greer

1 comment
  1. Mary Dodd
    Mary Dodd
    March 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM

    Congratulations David,keep up the good work

    Reply

McAdams falls in 1A State Championship game