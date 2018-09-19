McAdams Booster Club to host Bows & Beauties pageant

The McAdams High School Parent Booster Club will be host a Bows & Beauties of 2018 Pageant.

The pageant is set for Sept. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Bobcat Auditorium located at 600 Tipton St. in Kosciusko.

This pageant will consist of boys/girls walking – 19 years of age.

Registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 26

Entry fee $20 per person or $20 a couple.

Admission to the public is $2.00 or and additional donations are greatly appreciated.

All proceeds will benefit the Sports Program of McAdams High School.

For more information regarding application, contact the Parent Booster Club at 662-739-2184.