McAdams Bulldogs Advance to Championship

The McAdams Bulldogs have advanced to the State Championship 1A MHSAA finals.
McAdams advanced with a 61-51 win over West Union on Monday.
The Bulldogs will face McEvans on Thursday at 3 pm.
That game will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
McAdams High School and Long Creek Elementary will dismiss early on Thursday.
Class 1A Boys
Final: McAdams 63, West Union 51
