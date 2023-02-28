HomeAttalaMcAdams Bulldogs Advance to Championship

McAdams Bulldogs Advance to Championship

The McAdams Bulldogs have advanced to the State Championship 1A MHSAA finals.

McAdams advanced with a 61-51 win over West Union on Monday.

The Bulldogs will face McEvans on Thursday at 3 pm.

That game will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

McAdams High School and Long Creek Elementary will dismiss early on Thursday.

 

