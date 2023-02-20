McAdams Bulldogs advance to South State semifinals

HomeAttalaMcAdams Bulldogs advance to South State semifinals

The McAdams Bulldogs are have advanced to South State Semifinals of 1A MHSAA playoffs.

McAdams advanced with an 89-71 win over Simmons Saturday night.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be West Tallahatchie Thursday, Feb. 25.

That game will be played at Clinton High School.

