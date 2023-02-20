McAdams Bulldogs advance to South State semifinals

The McAdams Bulldogs are have advanced to South State Semifinals of 1A MHSAA playoffs.
McAdams advanced with an 89-71 win over Simmons Saturday night.
Next up for the Bulldogs will be West Tallahatchie Thursday, Feb. 25.
That game will be played at Clinton High School.
What a great crowd that showed up to support our boys’ basketball team tonight. We going to need you again. Now who gone meet us Thursday at Clinton High School at 9pm vs West Tallahatchie with a trip to the Big House on the line?#SurviveAndAdvance #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/GnG4Ctz95G
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) February 19, 2023