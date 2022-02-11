Home » Attala » McAdams Bulldogs and Kosciusko Lady Whippets to play for region tournament championships tonight

McAdams Bulldogs and Kosciusko Lady Whippets to play for region tournament championships tonight

Tow local basketball teams will play for region championships tonight.

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets will face off against Choctaw Central in the championship game of the Region 4-4A Tournament.

That game will be played at Kosciusko High School beginning at 7:00 pm.

At the Region 6-1A tournament being played in Ethel, the McAdams Bulldogs will play in the championship game.

The Bulldogs will face off against Leake County at 8:30 pm.

Additionally, the McAdams Lady Bulldogs will play the Ethel Lady Tigers in the tournament’s consolation game at 4:00 pm.

 

