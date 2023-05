The McAdams Bulldogs track & field team brought home a pair of first place finishes this week at the MHSAA State Championships.

One first place finish for the Bulldogs came in the 4×400 M Relay. Bulldogs competing in that race were Omari Barron, Christopher Harmon, Jacquese Greer, and Jamar Teague.

The other first place finish was by Jamarques Spivey in the 100M Dash.

Additional top three finishes for the team: