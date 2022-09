The McAdams Bulldogs are celebrating Homecoming this week.

Themed Days for the week are as follows:

Monday – Decades Day

Tuesday – Senior Citizen’s Day

Wednesday – Anything but a Bookbag Day

Thursday – Beach/Hawaiian Day

Friday – School Spirit Day

McAdams will host West Bolivar for Homecoming Friday, Sept. 30.

The 2022 Homecoming will presented at that game.

For more information, contact McAdams High School at (662) 289-3838.