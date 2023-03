The McAdams Bulldogs bid for the MHSAA 1A State Basketball Championship came up short Thursday afternoon.

McAdams fell 67-48 to McEvans in the championship game held at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The leading scorer for the Bulldogs was Cameren Fleming.

The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 24-3.

*Boswell Media Sports would like to thank ESPN 105.9 The Zone and Holmes Community College for providing radio coverage of today’s game.