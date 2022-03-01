McAdams falls to H.W. Byers in 1A semi-finals

HomeAttalaMcAdams falls to H.W. Byers in 1A semi-finals

The McAdams Bulldogs post season run came to an end Monday afternoon in Jackson.

The Bulldogs fell to H.W. Byers 62-45 in the semi-finals of the 1A MHSAA State Tournament.

McAdams finishes the season with a record of 17-8.

