McAdams falls to H.W. Byers in 1A semi-finals

The McAdams Bulldogs post season run came to an end Monday afternoon in Jackson.
The Bulldogs fell to H.W. Byers 62-45 in the semi-finals of the 1A MHSAA State Tournament.
McAdams finishes the season with a record of 17-8.
It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for. We are extremely proud of our coaches and players for an exciting season. Also,we greatly appreciated the fan support shown today for our guys and all season. https://t.co/ayiemo1waA
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) March 1, 2022