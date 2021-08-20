McAdams football jamboree changes location

The football jamboree scheduled for tonight at McAdams High School has been moved.
The jamboree will now take place at Velma Jackson High School in Camden.
McAdams will face Leake County beginning at 6:00 pm.
Admission is $7.00.
6 pm Mcadams vs Leake County
6:45 pm Leake County vs Velma Jackson
7:30 pm Mcadams vs VelmaJackson
Tickets are $7. @Breezynews @OldSportsDude @kshnews @AttalaCoSchools @bshields0244 pic.twitter.com/H2ksfQZyoB
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) August 20, 2021