McAdams High School football player Kendrioun Boatman has signed a letter of intent to play football for Belhaven University.

Boatman played both offensive and defensive line for the Bulldogs.

In his senior season, he recorded 54 tackles and 6 sacks.

Bulldogs Head Coach Jim Risen said Boatman is the first McAdams football player to sign with a 4-year school in over 20 years.