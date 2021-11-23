McAdams football star de-commits from University of Oregon

Image: Twitter.com/@percylewis14

One of the most sought after football recruits in the country, and Attala County native, Percy Lewis has de-committed from the University of Oregon.

Lewis made the announcement Tuesday morning on his Twitter account.

“After me and my family talked over my recruitment process I want to de-commit from the University of Oregon,” Lewis wrote. “I want to thank all of the coaching staff giving me an opportunity to play football at a amazing school.”

Lewis, a 2019 graduate of McAdams High School, played the past two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He’s ranked as the number 1 junior college offensive lineman, and number 2 overall prospect, in the country.

He committed to Oregon in March 2020, but has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri, and several others.